Prisons Minister Visits Central Jail Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Sindh Prisons Minister Ali Hassan Zardari has said the government wants to turn the jails into rehabilitation centers where the inmates were provided proper food, health and other facilities.
The minister here on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail and during the visit he interacted with the convicted and under trial prisoners by reaching out to their barracks.
The minister reportedly received complaints against the prison staff about their conduct, quality of food, lack of adequate health facilities and the alleged beating.
Zardari also inspected various parts of the prison to monitor what facilities were being provided to the prisoners.
He went to the kitchen and tasted the food which was being served to the inmates.
The minister was later given a detailed briefing by the staff about the services and facilities which were being provided at the jail.
APP/zmb/
