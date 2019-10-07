UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Ambulance Owners Making Money

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Private ambulance owners making money

Private ambulance owners are charging huge fare from bereaved families to transport bodies of their dead loved ones from hospitals to their homes as the official vehicles available especially at three allied hospitals of Rawalpindi are insufficient to meet the demand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Private ambulance owners are charging huge fare from bereaved families to transport bodies of their dead loved ones from hospitals to their homes as the official vehicles available especially at three allied hospitals of Rawalpindi are insufficient to meet the demand.

A large number of private ambulances of various sizes can be seen parked in front of the emergency wards of Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi.

A private ambulance owner, requesting anonymity, said they got an updated list of "critical" patients every morning from nurses. They hovered around wards and "as soon as a patient dies, they approach his or her relatives to offer their services." As a business trick, he said, many drivers pretended to be shocked and grieved over the death of their loved ones.

Khan Bhaudar, driver of a private ambulance stationed outside the Holy Family Hospital, said they normally charged upto Rs 1,200 to carry bodies in non -air-conditioned vehicles within the city and Rs 4,000 to 5,000 for other cities He said they mostly received fare in advance as it became difficult to get it after reaching the destination.

According to a hospital official, some lower staff members were also running their own ambulance service as they took advantage of their position. Moreover, the ambulances of non-governmental organizations and volunteer bodies were not available immediately, or during odd hours, he added.

The Edhi Ambulance service, which charges reasonable fare, is also short of vans and it takes time to use their service.

Related Topics

Dead Benazir Bhutto Business Driver Vehicles Rawalpindi Family From

Recent Stories

Future star Haider Ali aims to maintain upward mov ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Foreign Minister Discusses Energy, Defense C ..

3 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Decrees on new appointmen ..

11 minutes ago

Compression of demand will not help achieve Rs5500 ..

15 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants of two including Nati ..

16 minutes ago

Nationalist Politics Threatens UN Effort to End 'S ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.