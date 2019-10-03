UrduPoint.com
Private Bank To Pay Rs350,000 To Each Retired Security Guard: Supreme Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:18 AM

Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed a private bank to pay Rs350,000 to each retired security guard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed a private bank to pay Rs350,000 to each retired security guard.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case filed by 300 security guards.

The apex court issued orders with the consent of both parties.

The court said the judicial order shall also apply to cases pending in any subordinate court.

The court also ordered that all security guards must prove their employment evidence and withdraw their cases.

The court ordered that all liabilities should be paid within two months upon submission of necessary documents by the security guards.

Advocate Matiullah counsel for the employees said the apex court had ordered bank to pay Rs175,000 to each employee and also ordered to regularize the service of them if they had performed 10 years in the organization.

He said bank paid Rs1.5 million to each regular security guard on his retirement.

Mushir Khan Incharge Human Resource said the bank wanted to wind up this issue and ready to pay Rs350,000 to each petitioner.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the court order would not only be implemented in this case as it would implement even those cases which were pending in the lower courts.

The court after hearing arguments disposed of all petitions.

