Private Bill Among Four Bills Passed By KP Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Deputy Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan on Monday approved four bills including a private member bill besides four other draft bills were also laid in the House for discussion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mehmood Jan on Monday approved four bills including a private member bill besides four other draft bills were also laid in the House for discussion.

The private member bill "Transport Employees Regularization Bill 2022" was jointly moved by PPP's Nighat Orakzai and Asif Khan which was passed by the House.

The other bills included KP Civil Servants (amendment) Bill, 2022, KP Medical Relief Endowment Fund (Repeal) Bill, 2022 and KP Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms (Amendment) bill, 2022.

In addition to this, Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra laid four bills including KP Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Management Bill, 2022, KP Universal Health Coverage Bill, 2022, KP Revenue Authority Bill, 2022 and KP Sales Tax on Services Bill, 2022 in the House for discussion and recommendations.

