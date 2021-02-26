Private bus service announced 10% discount for govt employees

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A private bus service has announced 10 percent discount on all routes for government employees on recommendations of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak ensuring all measures to provide relief to masses in transportation.

In this connection, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin contacted different transporters seeking relief in fare for the masses. On the recommendations of the district administration, the Faisal Movers Bus Service announced 10 percent relief on all routes for government employees.

The government employees could avail discount by presenting their service cards.

However, the district administration have also recommended relief for general public.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that other transporters were also being contacted for this purpose.