UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Bus Service Announced 10% Discount For Govt Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

Private bus service announced 10% discount for govt employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A private bus service has announced 10 percent discount on all routes for government employees on recommendations of district administration.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak ensuring all measures to provide relief to masses in transportation.

In this connection, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin contacted different transporters seeking relief in fare for the masses. On the recommendations of the district administration, the Faisal Movers Bus Service announced 10 percent relief on all routes for government employees.

The government employees could avail discount by presenting their service cards.

However, the district administration have also recommended relief for general public.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that other transporters were also being contacted for this purpose.

Related Topics

RTA All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.