Private cellular companies to start and expand internet services in GB, Sector Commander SCO

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :SCO's Sector Commander Col Imran Mansoor has invited private cellular companies to start and expand their internet services in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Negating accusations of being a hurdle, the Sector Commander said that SCO has actually "been trying hard" to bring private companies in the region.

He said"Private companies are reluctant to invest heavily in GB because they don't see significant return on investment, due to scattered and small population." He was talking to media after inauguration of a Customer Support Center in Skardu.

It is pertinent to note that access to fast, reliable, internet is a major issue in Gilgit-Baltistan. SCO is routinely accused of monopolizing internet services in the region. However, SCO denies such allegations and says that they believe in "healthy and positive competition".