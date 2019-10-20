UrduPoint.com
Private Clinics Creating Harassment Among People Over Dengue

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hasham Inamullah Sunday said that provision of healthcare facilities to people was among topmost priorities of government and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the objective.

Talking to media, he said that all the issues and problems of masses in getting healthcare facilities would be solved on basis of priority.

He said that people would not be left on the mercy of health mafia.

Provincial minister that private clinics were creating harassment among people over dengue adding it was the responsibility of healthcare commission to take action against those private clinics.

Expressing dissatisfaction over working of health commission, he said that commission has failed to achieve its targets. He said that improving output of healthcare commission is need of the hour and in greater interests of the public.

