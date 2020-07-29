Private colleges bagged top positions in HSC 2020 results

Private colleges once again clinched all top three positions of Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) Higher School Certificate (HSC) annual 2020 examination results while the students of government schools got the top three positions of arts group in ABISE HSC 2020 annual results

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Private colleges once again clinched all top three positions of Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) Higher School Certificate (HSC) annual 2020 examination results while the students of government schools got the top three positions of arts group in ABISE HSC 2020 annual results.

KP Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan distributed the prizes and cash awards amongst the position holder students.

According to the ABISE statistics, 39,318 male-female students have appeared in the HSC annual 2020 examination where 36,760 students of both Arts and Science groups remained successful.

Three students of private colleges got top positions including Noor ul Haram of Peace College Abbottabad stood with 1043 marks, Ameeba Jadoon of Tameer Watan College Abbottabad remained 2nd with 1021 marks while Haleema Sidique of Bright Vision Model School Haripur remained on the third position with 1015 marks.

Students of Tameer Wattan College got all three positions of Pre-Engineering group where Momina Zaib stood first with 1013 marks, Iqra Shakeel remained on 2nd position with 1009 while Areeba Akhtar and Rubab Sagheer jointly held the third position with 1001.

In Computer Science group Ameeba Jadoon of Tameer Watan College Abbottabad took the first position and also remained on 1st in ABISE HSC 2020 annual examination, Warda Bibi of Peace College Haripur remained on 2nd with 980 marks and Amina Bibi of Yusra Model school and College Khanpur remained on 3rd with 974 marks.

In Arts group Meeshaim of Govt. Higher Secondary School Malakpura Abbottabad stood 1st with 918 marks, Laiba Liaqat of Govt. Girls Degree College No. 1 Mansehra remained on 2nd position with 914 and Swaira of Govt Girls Degree College No. 1 Abbottabad and Faiq Nawaz of Govt. Higher Secondary School Sarai Saleh jointly declared on the third position with 891 marks in ABISE HSC 2020 annual examination.