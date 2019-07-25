UrduPoint.com
Private Colleges Clinch Top Three Positions In ABISE FSc 2019 Exams

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Private colleges of Hazara division Thursday clinched all top positions of FSc pre-medical and pre-engineering annual examination 2019 while the government colleges got only top three positions of Arts group.

Controller Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Muhammad Haroon Khan declared the top three positions of FA/FSc annual examination 2019.

Giving details of the students those have appeared in the annual examination 2019, he said 38,252 male-female students appeared in FA/FSc part II examination whereas success ratio remained 63 percent. The success ratio in FA/FSc part I remained 43.4 percent while 17,353 male-female students appeared in the exams.

Anees ur Rehman of Tameer Watan Public school and College Abbottabad secured first position with 1,026 marks followed by Kashaf Riayaz of Peace College Mansehra who secured second with 1,021 marks while Rizwa Rehman of Peace College Abbottabad secured the third position with 1,016 marks.

In pre-engineering group, four students of Tameer Watan Public School and college Abbottabad secured top three positions while in pre-medical group it got top three positions. In general science and computer science group Muhammad Haseeb of Tameer Watan Public School and College Abbottabad remained on first position by securing 967.

Khudija Zainab of Peace College Abbottabad remained 2nd with 957 marks and Tameer Watan Public School and college Abbottabad student Nida Rafique remined got third position with 950 marks.

In Humanities group Sitara Matloob of Government Degree College No 1 secured 913 marks and stood first, Aleena Ishaq of Government Girls Degree College Qalandar Abad secured 908 and remained 2nd while Khudija Khan of Government Girls Degree College Sarai Saleh secured 898 marks and stood on third position.

