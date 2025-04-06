Open Menu

Private Companies Recognized For Supporting Ramazan Subsidies In ICT

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a meeting in his office in which the Islamabad administration acknowledged the role of private companies that provided essential items at subsidized rates during Ramazan.

Representatives from various companies dealing in poultry, eggs, sugar, ghee, and grocery items attended the session. Assistant Commissioners from all city zones were also present, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.

Speaking at the meeting, DC Irfan Nawaz Memon appreciated the support provided by the private sector. He said that these companies played a significant role in helping the administration deliver essential items at reduced prices through stalls set up across Islamabad.

He also distributed appreciation certificates to the representatives of companies that actively participated in the subsidy initiative.

The Deputy Commissioner said that during Ramazan, the administration remained available round the clock to address public needs. He added that continuous efforts by officers and field staff ensured that affordable goods were made available throughout the month.

According to DC Islamabad, the private sector’s cooperation made it possible to provide relief to citizens by offering food items at controlled prices. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between public and private sectors in addressing market challenges.

Officials said that the administration plans to further strengthen this cooperation in the future to ensure that residents continue to receive price relief during key times of the year.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment to joint efforts for improving service delivery and ensuring public convenience through timely interventions.

