Private company employee held for staging robbery drama; Rs 301,000 embezzled amount recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Ganjmandi police on Thursday recovered Rs. 301,000 amount from the possession of a company employee who had staged a robbery drama to embezzle Rs 350,000.

According to a police spokesman, sales manager, Kamran Haider of a private company submitted an application that order booker of the company, Haseeb Aftab received goods worth Rs 350,000 and later informed him that unknown robbers had snatched Rs 350,000 at gunpoint.

Police after registration of a case started investigation and on suspicion interrogated the order booker who during interrogation confessed that he had embezzled the amount and staged a drama, fabricating a robbery story.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to continue operations to net the lawbreakers.