Private Company Employees Robbed Their Co-worker On Gunpoint

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:33 PM

Private company employees robbed their co-worker on gunpoint

Three employees of a private company allegedly snatched Rs. 5.3 million on gun point from their colleague in SITE area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Three employees of a private company allegedly snatched Rs. 5.3 million on gun point from their colleague in SITE area.

According to police, some six armed men intercepted a vehicle of a private company's cashier near Habib Chowrangi in SITE area on September 1st and snatched cash Rs. 53,31,410/- on gun point and fled from the scene.

A case of the incident was registered at SITE-A Police Station. Keamari Police Wednesday announced arresting four out of the six involved accused. Arrested were identified as Shahnawaz alias Shanu, Zakirullah alias Gainda, Hameedullah and Aijaz-ul-Haq alias Qari.

During initial interrogation it was revealed that accused Zakirullah, Hameedullah and Aijaz-ul-Haq were the co-workers of victim. The accused had planned the robbery about a month ago.

The police also recovered snatched Rs. 2.2 million from the arrested accused besides three illegal pistols with rounds.

Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other involved accused and further investigations were underway.

