Private Company To Oversee Security And Parking Issues At H-9 Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Private Company to Oversee Security and Parking Issues at H-9 Bazaar

In an effort to improve security measures and facilities for citizens at the H-9 weekly bazaar in Islamabad, the district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has revealed plans to enlist the services of a private company

Talking to APP here on Friday an official of the ICT administration, the company will be responsible for managing security arrangements, addressing parking issues, and installing cameras and fire extinguishing equipment throughout the bazaar.

Talking to APP here on Friday an official of the ICT administration, the company will be responsible for managing security arrangements, addressing parking issues, and installing cameras and fire extinguishing equipment throughout the bazaar.

He said that the H-9 bazaar is a popular destination for residents and visitors of Islamabad, known for its diverse range of vendors selling everything from clothing to food items.

ICT official stated that the proposal to hire a private company has been submitted to the Chief Commissioner of ICT for consideration. If approved, the move would represent a significant step forward in addressing issues at the bazaar, he maintained.

He said that the proposed measures are expected to improve overall facilities for visitors and vendors, while also helping to reduce the risk of criminal activity. He said that with the private company taking on responsibility for security and facilities management, the ICT administration can focus on other critical areas of governance and public service provision.

He said that citizens and visitors to Islamabad will undoubtedly welcome these efforts to enhance the security and safety of the H-9 weekly bazaar. With the proposal currently under consideration, it remains to be seen how soon the changes will be implemented, but the move represents a positive step forward for the city's ongoing efforts to improve security and public services, he said.

