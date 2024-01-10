Private edu institutions warned against opening primary classes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The district administration Tank has warned private educational institutions against opening primary-level sections in violation of the government winter vacation notification.

Following public complaints, in this regard, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan on Wednesday visited private schools in the city to ensure adherence to the provincial government’s notification.

He met with principals of private schools and ensured that according to the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, no Primary section classes were currently ongoing.

He said the government’s orders amid at safeguarding children from the harshness of winter weather conditions and issued directives, saying, if there was any violation of provincial government’s orders, strict legal action would be taken against the administrative authorities of the respective private schools.

According to the notification of the Elementary and Secondary education Department, the winter vacation in summer zones had been extended up to January 13 for all public and private “Primary Schools”, from PlayGroup to class five throughout the province while middle, high and higher secondary schools had been reopened from January 08 with a little amendment with an opening at 9:30 a.m. and closing time at 03:30 p.m. for a week only.