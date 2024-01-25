Private Education Network delegation calls on KP Technical Education Minister

A representative delegation of Private Education Network on Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Dr Aamer Abdullah and discussed with him issues faced by the private educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A representative delegation of Private Education Network on Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Dr Aamer Abdullah and discussed with him issues faced by the private educational institutions.

The delegation comprised of Vice Presidents of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Fazlullah Daudzai and Syed Anas Takreem Kakakhel, and office-bearers from Nowshera district Qazi Fazal Hakeem, Rashid Maqbool and Noorshad. KP Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department Samar Gul, Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority Tanzila Sabahat and other relevant officials of the Education Department were also present.

The delegation apprised the caretaker minister about issues being faced by private institutions pertaining to education boards and related to the department regarding private schools.

The minister directed the officials concerned of the education department to take possible steps to solve their genuine problems.

He said that the Private Schools Regulatory Authority should facilitate in procedure of various taxes for private educational institutions while PSRA should call the committee meeting for resolving the issue of fee grading mechanism for private schools.

He also directed the relevant authorities to take steps for bringing equal the examination registration fees of the students of public and private institutions through various boards, while the department should issue orders to the boards to organize the elections of the board of governors and instructed to take action in case of violation of such instructions of the department.

He further directed that the education department in its policy regarding examination halls should provide ease to the students to avoid inconvenience while the matter of alleged ban on inter-board migration should also be solved possibly.

The caretaker minister, however, did not agree with the demand that private schools should be exempted from the minimum wage law. He urged the delegation to fully comply with the law in this matter