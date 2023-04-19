UrduPoint.com

Private Education Network KP Boycotted PSRA Rules, Regulations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Private Education Network KP boycotted PSRA rules, regulations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :President Muhammad Saleem Khan said on Wednesday that steps should be taken for the immediate election of PSRA members, otherwise, there will be a boycott based on the decisions of the authorities.

Private Education Network Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has boycotted the decisions of the private school regulatory authority, Provincial President Muhammad Saleem Khan said in a press statement issued here.

PSRA has been running for the last two and a half years with an incomplete structure which is in violation of the authority's rules and regulations, said Provincial President Muhammad Saleem Khan.

Without the representation of private members, the credibility of the authority is illegal, Provincial President Muhammad Saleem Khan said, adding, until the election of private members for PSRA, it has no legal status.

The establishment of the authority was implemented to regulate private schools, but now it seems as if the authority has taken the contract to end the private education sector, Saleem Khan, opined.

The protest was postponed due to the government's assurance, but the concerned parties were deliberately delaying the issue, said the Provincial President.

