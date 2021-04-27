Private Educational institutions across Balochistan to remain closed amid pandemic resurge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :All private educational institutions across Balochistan including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in view of the resurge in COVID-19 cases.

Balochistan Private Education Institutions Registration and Regulation Authority (BPEIRRA) has decided that all the private education institutions will remain closed till Eid-ul-Fitre on account of third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani took to Twitter to confirm the development.

The provincial government has already imposed several restrictions including closing down of all schools, colleges and educational institutions to curb spread of deadly virus, the provincial government spokesperson said in his tweet.

He added that the provincial government has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the province to put complete ban on public gathering or crowding of more than five people for next 15 days.

The number of coronavirus cases were increasing rapidly in the province, which posed a serious and imminent threat to public health, he said.

"Balochistan government has declares Thursday and Friday as closed days instead of Saturday and Sunday in the province as a preventive measure to contain disease spread," Shahwani told.

He appealed to the traders and shopkeepers to follow safety guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He mentioned that 50 per cent staff of public offices would be working from home, while the secretaries might summon required or certain staff to their offices.

It may be mentioned that in Balochistan 232 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the past 24 hours which had remained stabled for past many months.