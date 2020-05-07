Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) warns to cancel schools' registration for not complying with its orders

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has warned that the registration of schools/colleges would be cancelled those failed to comply with the authority's orders regarding fee concession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has warned that the registration of schools/colleges would be cancelled those failed to comply with the authority's orders regarding fee concession.

According to a notification issued by PEIRA, the final notice has been given to such private institutions after receiving several complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

An official of PEIRA has also confirmed that besides issuing notices to specific private schools/ colleges, the final notice has also been shared on social media.

However, the notification further said that in milieu of numerous complaints received against private educational institutions from the parents and schools' staff, all institutions are advised to comply with the authority's decision and must ensure its orders for the months of April and May 2020.

As per PEIRA orders, the private schools charging more than 5000 PKR per month in terms of fee, must grant 20 percent concession in fee. The fee to be charged only on monthly basis, it added.

The staff salaries to be paid on regular basis and no staff member to be terminated during the said time-period, the notification mentioned.

It further stated that the protocol for opening of private educational institutions must be adhered to in true letter and spirit as only 3-4 staff members are allowed to attend the school/college offices only on account and administrative purposes.

PEIRA warned that non-compliance shall be strictly dealt with and appropriate action shall also be taken against such private schools in accordance with the law, including cancellation of registration.