Private Electricians Prohibited From Work On FESCO Installations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has prohibited the private electricians from work on FESCO installations and warned that strict action would be taken over violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has prohibited the private electricians from work on FESCO installations and warned that strict action would be taken over violation.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that according to Electric Act 1910 and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), no private person, electrician or mechanic could work on Wapda/FESCO installations.

However, FESCO chief executive officer (CEO) received a number of complaints that some private electricians were found working on FESCO installations including live lines and transformers.

Therefore, all private persons including electricians and mechanic were warned that they should remain away from FESCO installations, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them in addition to getting FIR lodged.

In this connection, if any FESCO employee was found involved in taking bribe or assisting private persons for work on FESCO installation, he would also be penalized according to departmental rules and regulations, spokesman added.

