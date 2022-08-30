Private firms asked to submit cleaning report on daily basis

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmad Channa on Tuesday directed the private companies to submit cleaning and sweeping report for residential, commercial and industrial areas on a daily basis.

Presiding over a meeting of officials of private companies, He said that arrangements for collection of garbage from door-to-door should be ensured quickly and efficiently.

In this regard, the relevant officers of SSWMB had also been instructed not to tolerate any kind of negligence on part the companies, and to process their bills only when all the work was done, he said.

Meanwhile, he also directed to make the wages of sanitary workers and other employees as per the government fixed wages.

He also directed them to a launch an awareness campaign about putting garbage in dustbins and also asked them to provide garbage bags.

The district in-charge would be responsible for damaged vehicles, the MD said, andthe private companies should prepare area-wise action plan for positive results.