Private Godown Sealed, Wheat Recovered During Raid In Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:40 PM

Private godown sealed, wheat recovered during raid in Mansehra

District Administration Manshera and Food department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly raided on private food godown at Attar Shisha and seized hundreds of wheat which were illegally stored for profiteering

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District Administration Manshera and Food department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly raided on private food godown at Attar Shisha and seized hundreds of wheat which were illegally stored for profiteering.

On the tip of information AC Mansehra Talhat Fahad, Assistant Food Controller (AFC) Shaukat Sultan along with police force raided at a godown and recovered hundreds of wheat bags those were stored illegally. AC and AFC arrested the owner and sealed the godown.

It is important to mention here that hoarding of food items is totally banned in the region particularly wheat, only 25 Mond wheat can be stored without a license and if someone wants to exceed the limit then he has to obtain a Food Green License.

