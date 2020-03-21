UrduPoint.com
Private Hospital Establishes 7-bed Isolation Ward

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:36 PM

The Latifabad based private hospital Sehat Medical and Trauma Center has established 7-bed isolation ward

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Latifabad based private hospital Sehat Medical and Trauma Center has established 7-bed isolation ward.

The announcement was made a ceremony of distribution of surgical masks and sanitizers at the center here Saturday.

The Sindh Community Foundation's Javez Soz Halai informed that the hospital would offer free isolation ward facility and subsidized ventilator facility to corona virus infected patients.

He said the private hospitals should come forward in the prevailing emergency situation and should play their part.

