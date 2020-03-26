Private hospitals asked to finalise steps in 2 days for corona patients treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has given two-day deadline to private hospitals for completing arrangements for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The private healthcare establishments have also been directed to submit the compliance reports to the commission. Besides providing guidance, the PHC has carried out special inspections of another 10 hospitals for the purpose.

These hospitals were inspected regarding the number of isolation beds and rooms, high-dependency units, trained staff, essential equipment and medicines, facilities at the intensive care units, etc.

A PHC spokesperson said the commission teams were also guiding hospitals for further improving the treatment facilities.

"So far the commission has carried out inspection of 43 public-sector and private hospitals, and also sent reports to the departments concerned," he added.