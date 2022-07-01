UrduPoint.com

Private Hospitals Asked To Prepare Contingency Plans For COVID-19 Treatment

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 07:27 PM

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) directed the private hospitals on Friday to have contingency plans for treatment of coronavirus patients on a notice of 48 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) directed the private hospitals on Friday to have contingency plans for treatment of coronavirus patients on a notice of 48 hours.

According to the PHC spokesperson, the direction had been issued to those private hospitals which had previously been providing treatment to Covid-19 patients.

Most of hospitals have reduced or discontinued Covid-19 treatment facilities due to the low number of coronavirus patients. However, keeping in view the recent rise in the number of Covid-19 patients, all such hospitals will have a contingency plan to resume all arrangements for treatment of patients on a notice of 48 hours, said the spokesperson.

Furthermore, the respective administrations of these hospitals have also been instructed to ensure the implementation of all preventive measures regarding Covid-19, which were communicated previously.

