Private hospitals asked to provide details of arrangements made for treating COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Friday asked the private hospitals to provide details of arrangements made for treating COVID-19 patients.

In a meeting held here at District Council Hall, 111-Brigade Commander, Brigadier Sultan Moeen and Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq asked the private hospitals' executives to make a comprehensive plan to deal with the virus patients.

They directed to provide the details of doctors, para-medical staff, high dependency units, essential equipments and medicines, intensive care units, number of beds etcetera at the facilities keeping in view the possible increase of corona patients in the coming days.

They said necessary equipment including kits for tests could be provided to them in case of emergency.

They asked them to set up isolation wards at the hospitals and apprised the district administration about the arrangements at the earliest.

Rawalpindi Medical University vice chancellor, allied hospitals medical superintendents and private hospitals' executives attended the meeting.