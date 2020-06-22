UrduPoint.com
Private Hospitals Directed To Display Rates Of PCR Test, Ventilation Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Private hospitals directed to display rates of PCR test, ventilation services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) taking strict administrative decision during novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Sunday directed all private hospitals of the Federal capital to publicly display charges and rates of PCR tests, bed, isolation room, ICU and ventilation services.

The letter issued by Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) said that in the national healthcare emergency situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic all private laboratories and collection centers are directed to display R-PCR test rates.

This information will be displayed on the website and prominent places in the labs, especially at reception area.

Similarly, all private laboratories and collection centers will be inspected for compliance by Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) teams to elucidate the status of compliance with these directives and healthcare services standard requirements of COVID-19.

The private laboratories and collection centers not fulfilling the requirements will be penalized in accordance with the rules, which may include de-registration, sealing the premises or fine or imprisonment etc, under the Islamabad Healthcare Registration Act 2018.

In a separate letter issued to all private hospitals and medical centers on charges it said that in the national healthcare emergency situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic all private hospitals and medical centers have been directed to display hospital rates including but not limited to per day charges of bed, room of isolation area, HDU/ICU and ventilation services etc.

This information will be displayed on the website and prominent places in the hospital, especially at reception.

All private hospitals will be inspected for compliance by Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) teams to elucidate the status of compliance with these directives and healthcare services standard requirements of COVID-19.

The hospitals not fulfilling the requirements will be penalized in accordance with the rules, which may include deregistration, sealing the premises or fine and/or imprisonment etc, under the Islamabad Healthcare regulations Act 2018.

