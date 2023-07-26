Open Menu

Private Hospitals' Inclusion In FGE Scheme Proposed

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the inclusion of leading private sector hospitals in the Federal Government Employees (FGE) Scheme under consideration to provide cashless treatment to both employees and their families.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination under the chairmanship of Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Secretary, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Muhammad Arshad, CEO of, the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program, in a detailed presentation, highlighted the key points of the upcoming scheme.

He also requested private sector hospital leadership to join the scheme to offer cost-effective, quality healthcare services on a long-term basis for Federal Government employees across Pakistan.

He briefed the participants about the key features of the Qaumi Sehat Card Program, currently covering over 200 million Pakistanis and offering cashless services through 1,100 public and private hospitals across Pakistan.

The secretary emphasized that the private healthcare sector should come forward and support the government on common men programs.

He said that good quality and proper cost management is also an equal challenge and responsibility of all the stakeholders.

He directed CEO Sehat Sahulat Program to form a joint committee with the private sector hospitals to discuss costing and other related issues for amicable inclusion of currently non-empaneled private healthcare hospitals for the benefit of Federal Government employees and other beneficiaries of the Sehat Card Program.

Ashar, Project Head of the Sehat Card Program, State Life Insurance Corporation, briefed participants about the M&E control system while Quaid Saeed, CEO of Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA), welcomed all participants and thanked their willingness and openness to engage with Government for the common cause of serving the nation.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Shifa International Hospital, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Maroof International Hospital, and Kulsoom International Hospital.

