Private Housing Schemes One Of Pakistan's Many Miseries

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Construction of housing societies on agriculture land is causing multifaceted problems, including climate change, food shortage, pollution and various health issues.

Cutting of mango orchards here to pave way for industrialist ventures not only hurt the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of the country, but also negatively impacted the beauty of the area, and the ecology.

Progressive farmer Malik Arif also deplored that mangoes were a distinct identity of Multan. He stated that mango trees had been abolished from thousands of acres of land in south Punjab.

The sad tale is not limited to the mango fruit alone as other crops and green areas throughout the country are narrating the same tragedy.

Agriculture is mainstay of Pakistan's economy which is faced with numerous challenges. Development of residential societies at fertile land is contributing to food insecurity. It has become one of the major issues after the COVID-19 pandemic. The world is paying whole attention on food security particularly after the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

About 70% of population living in rural areas of the country is directly or indirectly linked to agriculture sectors. Not only will the shrinking agri-area worsen the food crises, but also deprive a large portion of the population that makes its living from agriculture. There are about 35 million labourers working in fields and agriculture is one of the main sources of their earning. The development of residential units is rendering them unemployed. Most of the housing schemes are being established at fertile land, adjacent to cities and towns in the province.

Pakistan is already faced with issue of low agricultural productivity. The average production of crops in Pakistan is low compared to its neighbour, despite similar climate. For example, In Pakistani Punjab, the average per acre production of wheat is nearly 30 Maund. However, average per acre production in Indian Punjab is about 44 Maund.

Similarly, at the local level, progressive farmers are obtaining almost 50 to 70 percent more production, compared to the general peasants in the country. According to south Punjab agriculture sub-secretariat, a progressive mango grower is getting 245 Maund mangoes per acre. However, other growers are getting 160 Maund per acre.

Chaudhary Shafique, a progressive farmer told APP that among the many problems, the increasing trend of building housing societies on fertile lands was causing a major blow to the already crippled agri sector.

The government should review its policies and instead of developing housing societies, it should develop new cities. "islam also favours setting up of new cities", he added. "By developing societies at fertile land, we compromise bio-diversity, landscape and irrigation infrastructure", he lamented.

Sohaib, a climate activist, said that the government should stop issuing NOCs to private entities for launching housing societies. "Instead, the relevant government bodies should be entrusted with the task to establish new towns, cities, and housing units after carrying out thorough feasibility study including environmental assessment and social and ecological cost."

