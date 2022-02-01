Private housing societies' CCTV cameras to be linked with PSCA: DIG

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Chief Operating Officer DIG Kamran Khan has said the surveillance cameras installed in all Lahore Development Authority (LDA) approved private housing societies in the provincial capital are being linked with the PSCA system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority Chief Operating Officer DIG Kamran Khan has said the surveillance cameras installed in all Lahore Development Authority (LDA) approved private housing societies in the provincial capital are being linked with the PSCA system.

During a meeting with representatives of private housing societies here on Tuesday, he said the Punjab government had given approval in this regard keeping in view an increase in population and need to expand its surveillance capability.

The COO said that already installed CCTV cameras at private housing societies would be connected with Safe Cities Authority in the first phase. The PSCA would share security audits and experiences with private housing societies, he added.

The PSCA proposed to further enhance the safety and security of public throughout the city by integrating surveillance system of the LDA approved societies with the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3) Lahore through dedicated Optical Fiber Cable, he added.

The COO said that it would centralize the data gathering and improve police response time along with investigation.

The routine monitoring, ownership and maintenance would solely be the responsibility of the respective housing society, said DIG Kamran Khan.

The private housing societies also expressed their interest in integration of cameras with the PSCA.