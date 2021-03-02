UrduPoint.com
Private Housing Society Owner Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:54 PM

Private Housing Society owner arrested

The police on Tuesday arrested a private housing society owner for creating chaos and impeding traffic at Fawara Chowk after staging an illegal protest in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested a private housing society owner for creating chaos and impeding traffic at Fawara Chowk after staging an illegal protest in the area.

The Spokesman Rawalpindi Police told the media persons that the Ganjmandi police arrested Naeem Ijaz, owner of (Blue World City), for staging unauthorized protest against police and blocking general thoroughfare.

The accused along with some 20 accomplices blocked Fawara Chowk on February 27 and also retaliated against the police and hospital administration, he said.

"SHO Ganjmandi and his team arrested the accused with the help of Human Intelligence," he added.

The accomplices of the accused would also be arrested as efforts were underway, he said.

On the occasion, SP Rawal Zia-ud-Din Ahmed appreciated the SHO Ganjmandi and his team for swift action against the accused and said, "The law is supreme and rule of law will be ensured at all costs and no one will be allowed to violate law and obliterate public peace and tranquility."

