Private Institutions Offer Quality Education To Children: Abrar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Central President Malik Abrar Hussain has said that more than 60 per cent of children in Pakistan are studying in private educational institutions to get quality education to compete in the world.
He said the private sector is playing its best role in improving the literacy rate in the country.
Students in private educational institutions not only earn decent jobs but also make the name of the country and nation shine.
The meeting of the executive body of Rawalpindi and Islamabad of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association was held here on Sunday.
Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Kashif Mirzane attended the meeting as a special guest.
It was discussed that the problems faced by the private education sector with solutions.
Both leaders in their respective addresses demanded the protection of private educational institutions and said that the services of the private education sector in the country are commendable.
The private sector has an important role in the education, political and social development of the country, they added.
