Open Menu

Private Institutions Offer Quality Education To Children: Abrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Private institutions offer quality education to children: Abrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Central President Malik Abrar Hussain has said that more than 60 per cent of children in Pakistan are studying in private educational institutions to get quality education to compete in the world.

He said the private sector is playing its best role in improving the literacy rate in the country.

Students in private educational institutions not only earn decent jobs but also make the name of the country and nation shine.

The meeting of the executive body of Rawalpindi and Islamabad of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association was held here on Sunday.

Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Kashif Mirzane attended the meeting as a special guest.

It was discussed that the problems faced by the private education sector with solutions.

Both leaders in their respective addresses demanded the protection of private educational institutions and said that the services of the private education sector in the country are commendable.

The private sector has an important role in the education, political and social development of the country, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education Rawalpindi Sunday All Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

6 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

13 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

1 day ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 day ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan