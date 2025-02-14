Open Menu

Private Lab Paramedics Protest Against KP Healthcare Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Private lab paramedics protest against KP Healthcare Commission

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The owners of the Private Practice Paramedical Association Hazara have protested against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission, accusing it of unjust demands for hefty training fees from laboratory technicians.

Addressing a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club on Friday, Association Chairman Sardar Muhammad Saeed alleged that registered laboratories with trained staff are being harassed and forced to pay Rs. 20,000 per lab without proper auditing. He claimed that while major institutions operate unchecked at costly collection points , local laboratories provide affordable, high-quality services.

Rejecting the commission’s policies, he urged the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and Health Secretary to intervene. Laboratory owners and technicians from Hazara also attended the press conference.

Recent Stories

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

36 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

36 minutes ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

51 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

51 minutes ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

2 hours ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

2 hours ago
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

3 hours ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

3 hours ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

3 hours ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to d ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan