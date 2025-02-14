Private lab paramedics protest against KP Healthcare Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The owners of the Private Practice Paramedical Association Hazara have protested against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission, accusing it of unjust demands for hefty training fees from laboratory technicians.

Addressing a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club on Friday, Association Chairman Sardar Muhammad Saeed alleged that registered laboratories with trained staff are being harassed and forced to pay Rs. 20,000 per lab without proper auditing. He claimed that while major institutions operate unchecked at costly collection points , local laboratories provide affordable, high-quality services.

Rejecting the commission’s policies, he urged the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and Health Secretary to intervene. Laboratory owners and technicians from Hazara also attended the press conference.