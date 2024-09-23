Private lab sealed after overcharging for dengue test in Kahuta

KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Kahuta along with health department officials on Monday sealed a private laboratory for overcharging for a dengue test.

According to the details, a citizen approached AC Ayesha Zafar and complained that the private laboratory located on Thana Road had charged him more than the rate set by the Punjab government for a dengue test.

Immediately after receiving the complaint, the Assistant Commissioner took action and sealed the private.

The authorities have reiterated their commitment to closely monitoring the activities of private medical facilities and taking strict action against any instances of overcharging or providing substandard services.

