Private Labs Exploiting COVID-19 Situation: MPA Bilal Ghaffar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar expressed his annoyance over the costly coronavirus testing in private laboratories of the city.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MPA alleged that Karachi's renowned private laboratories have started looting the public in the name of coronavirus test besides citizens are not satisfied with the results of testing of provincial government's run hospitals.

"Private labs are charging between Rs. 8,000 to Rs.

10,000 for COVID-19 test but these charges are not affordable for middle class families. There is no one to take action against owners of these private laboratories", said Bilal Ghaffar.

PTI MPA criticizing Sindh government administration said the provincial government had remain a silent spectator while private laboratories were looting citizens. The poor efficiency of health department compelled people to turn to private labs. He said Sindh Healthcare Commission was not taking any action against those private labs looting citizens.

