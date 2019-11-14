UrduPoint.com
Private Legislative Proposal Moved In NA To Prohibit Interest On Private Loans

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Private legislative proposal moved in NA to prohibit interest on private loans

The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed introduction of a private member's bill to prohibit the business and practices of private money-lending and advancing loans and transactions based on interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed introduction of a private member's bill to prohibit the business and practices of private money-lending and advancing loans and transactions based on interest.

The bill the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2091 was moved by PTI lawmaker Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel. It was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

The preamble of the bill says that injunctions of islam as laid in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah have explicitly and unequivocally prohibited charging interest on loans and have declared war against those who do not abandon interest.

It says that Constitution of Pakistan obliges the State to take steps to enable the Muslims of country, individually or collectively, to order their lives in accordance with fundamental principles and basic concepts of Islam and to provide facilities whereby they may be enabled to understand the meaning of life according to the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reason, the bill is aimed to curb menace created by private loan sharks and money lenders who are charging interest and then molest the borrowers for recovery.

