UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Lineman Electrocuted, Four Mepco Officials Booked

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:10 AM

Private lineman electrocuted, four Mepco officials booked

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Police have registered a case against four Mepco officials under section 302 as a private lineman was electrocuted during repairing work.

According to police sources, the senior officials of Mepco Gulshanabad sub-division Jampur hired a man namely Attaullah Babar for repairing work of an electric pole without proper safety equipments.

The worker received electric shocks and died at the spot.

The Muhammadpur police registered a case against four Mepco officials including SDO Abdul Khaliq, Line Superintendent Jam Allah Diwaya, Lineman Muhammad Ali Haideri and Assistant Lineman Qaisar Bhutta under section 302.

The involved Mepco officials have been booked because the worker was died due to their criminals negligence.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Jampur Muhammad Ali Criminals

Recent Stories

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

2 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

2 hours ago

GB CM approves setting up of LG&RD Directorate in ..

18 minutes ago

Danish government wants rethink on dropped vaccine ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.