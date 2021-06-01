Private lineman electrocuted, four Mepco officials booked

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Police have registered a case against four Mepco officials under section 302 as a private lineman was electrocuted during repairing work.

According to police sources, the senior officials of Mepco Gulshanabad sub-division Jampur hired a man namely Attaullah Babar for repairing work of an electric pole without proper safety equipments.

The worker received electric shocks and died at the spot.

The Muhammadpur police registered a case against four Mepco officials including SDO Abdul Khaliq, Line Superintendent Jam Allah Diwaya, Lineman Muhammad Ali Haideri and Assistant Lineman Qaisar Bhutta under section 302.

The involved Mepco officials have been booked because the worker was died due to their criminals negligence.