Private medical institutes to reserve 95% seats for local domicile holders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh cabinet on Thursday decided that 95% seats available in private medical/dental colleges and universities in the province, for the year 2020-2021, will be reserved for the domicile holders of Sindh only.

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, it was further agreed that remaining 05% of the seats will be open for students from other provinces on reciprocal basis.

In this context Sindh Secretary for Health, Dr. Kazim Hussain Shah in a letter intimating the Pakistan Medical Commission Secretary about the same has requested to help implementation of the decision while materializing admissions to MBBS and BDS programs in private institutions functional in other provinces of the country.