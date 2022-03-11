Private militia of any party will not be allowed to take law into hand: Rashid

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister has regretted the incident that took place at the parliament lodges yesterday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that private militia of any party will not be allowed to take law into hand.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he regretted the incident that took place at the parliament lodges yesterday. He reminded that Ansar ul islam is a banned outfit. He said our police personnel got injured in the incident but no MNA was arrested besides nobody was booked under anti-terrorism law. He, however, made it clear that strict action will be taken if anybody tried to take law into hand.

He said it has now been decided to also deploy rangers and FC personnel at the parliament house, parliament lodges and the MNA hostels.

He said we are ready to provide more security to the opposition members. He, however, said the opposition parties do not have support of one hundred and seventy-two members for the success of its no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. He said the opposition now wants to sabotage the motion through some sort of rumpus.

The Interior Minister asked the JUI (F) Chief to refrain from using the students of seminaries for political purposes.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a sovereign foreign policy.