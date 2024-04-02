ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday declared a private organization's fund raising on behalf of the Authority as invalid and termed its claims for donation drive for Gaza conflict victims as lies and deception.

In a brief statement issued here, the NDMA said that misusing the name of a government agency to collect funds was a regrettable practice and the Authority reserves the right to take legal action against such elements.

However, it exhorted that general public to exercise caution and be sure to investigate and verify any organization or individual claiming affiliation with NDMA.