Open Menu

Private Organization's Fund Raising In Name Of NDMA For Gaza 'invalid'

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Private organization's fund raising in name of NDMA for Gaza 'invalid'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday declared a private organization's fund raising on behalf of the Authority as invalid and termed its claims for donation drive for Gaza conflict victims as lies and deception.

In a brief statement issued here, the NDMA said that misusing the name of a government agency to collect funds was a regrettable practice and the Authority reserves the right to take legal action against such elements.

However, it exhorted that general public to exercise caution and be sure to investigate and verify any organization or individual claiming affiliation with NDMA.

Related Topics

Gaza Government

Recent Stories

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

24 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

2 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

14 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

16 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan