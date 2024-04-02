Private Organization's Fund Raising In Name Of NDMA For Gaza 'invalid'
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday declared a private organization's fund raising on behalf of the Authority as invalid and termed its claims for donation drive for Gaza conflict victims as lies and deception.
In a brief statement issued here, the NDMA said that misusing the name of a government agency to collect funds was a regrettable practice and the Authority reserves the right to take legal action against such elements.
However, it exhorted that general public to exercise caution and be sure to investigate and verify any organization or individual claiming affiliation with NDMA.
Recent Stories
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Arabia to digitize society transformed Kingdom in a decade: Speaker8 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader in KP assembly slams Speaker's role28 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns BJP’s attempts to destroy Kashmiris’ identity38 minutes ago
-
Woman thrashed in busy bazaar, DPO takes notice48 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister58 minutes ago
-
Kohat police raid, arrests 30 suspects1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Senate election1 hour ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
GB Court fixes April 6 to hear Falak Noor Case1 hour ago
-
Iftar "Dastarkhwan" brings people of all faiths closer in KP1 hour ago
-
Speaker NA calls on President1 hour ago
-
Folk singer Shaukat Ali remembered on death anniversary1 hour ago