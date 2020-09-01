Private-public partnership vital to improve service delivery, productivity of health sector: Taimur Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday said private public partnership in health sector is necessary to improve service delivery and productivity of system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday said private public partnership in health sector is necessary to improve service delivery and productivity of system.

He expressed these views as a Chief Guest in agreement signing ceremony between private medical institutions and Medical Teaching Institute to provide clinical training to students of private medical institutions under private public partnership.

He said agreement would prove to be step forward to integrate private medical institutions with public sector teaching institutes for better results, adding, our health system that is under financial constraints could not produce better results until and unless both private and public sector medical institutes were not given chances of integration.

He also hoped that private sector would take maximum benefit of the opportunity and uplift its performance The minister said Health Foundation would be further strengthened to monitor service delivery of private health sector.

Highlighting achievements of provincial government to enhance health delivery system, Jhagra said six million families of Khaber Pakhtunkhwa would be provided health insurance of Rs. one million under Universal Health Insurance Program within three to four months.

Managing Director, Health Foundation, Dr. Janbaz Afridi said agreement would encourage private medical institutions and provide them chances to improve professional skills of students.

He said the decision would also fill gaps in health service delivery and prepare skilled paramedical professionals for health sector.

The agreement signing ceremony among others was attended by Members Provincial Assembly, Fazal Ilahi and Arbab Wasim, Dean Khyber Medical University, Prof. Mahmood Aurangzeb, Program Manager UNICEF Peshawar, Ali Dowelbait, Dr. Iqbal Khalil of private medical institutions and representatives of Green Star Social Marketing.