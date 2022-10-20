UrduPoint.com

Private Rooms Inaugurated At DHQ

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday inaugurated the private rooms at District Headquarters Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan, Hospital Director MTI Dr. Farrukh Jameel, Deputy DHO Dr. Farooq Gul Bhatni, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed and other officials of Health Department, MTI and district administration were also present on this occasion.

The provincial minister also inspected wards and sections of the hospital including the trauma center, health facility card office.

He met the patients and attendants and directed the Hospital administration to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the patients coming to the hospital including the patients admitted here.

Faisal Amin said the provincial government was taking various measures for the provision of health facilities under health cards scheme.

He said a lot of people were benefiting from the facility.

Similarly, along with taking measures, all the resources were being utilized to provide modern facilities to the hospitals so that the poor patients could now also benefit from these facilities.

