Private rooms setup in Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Private Rooms were formally inaugurated at Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad providing free of cost health services to the needy patients suffering from spinal cord injuries for the last 35 years across the country.

Paraplegic Centre Chairman Dr. Ziaur Rahman and Chief Executive Paraplegic Centre Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas inaugurated the first private room at the centre at a simple but impressive ceremony held here on Sunday.

A bouquet of flower was presented to Dr. Ali Haider, first patient admitted in the private room on the occasion. The doctors of the centre assured full recovery to Dr. Ali Haider from the spinal cord injury.

Paraplegic Centre CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas in his address said that free of cost medical services, are being provided to the deserving and needy patients suffering from spinal cord injuries in the centre for last 35 years. The needy patients are provided total physical, psychological and rehab facilities at the centre.

Dr. Ilyas said on the pressing demands of the philanthropists seven private room are being prepared with their financial assistance at the centre.

The private rooms would be provided to patients who can afford to pay the room rent. It was being felt since long to set up private rooms at the centre for well off patients who used to travel abroad for treatment due to lack of private room facility at the centre.

He said that the earning from the private rooms would enable the centre to look after more deserving and needy patients in better way.

He clarified that patients in private rooms would only pay rent while they would be provided medical, nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychological counselling, orthopaedic device, wheel chairs and followup services free of cost like other ordinary patients.