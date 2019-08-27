Private Scheme Hujjaj asked to share experience for improving hajj arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked private scheme Hujjaj to submit a detailed feedback about Hajj arrangements provided by their respective Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) to evaluate their performance.

An official of the ministry told APP that the ministry had uploaded a questionnaire at its website (www.hajjinfo.org) for the purpose.

The feedback would help the ministry to improve hajj arrangements in future. The official said the questionnaire covered details about quality of residential facilities provided, hajj package, duration of package, meal, transport, availability of representative of respective HGOs with each group, inclusion of Azazia in the package and other facilities provided in Saudi Arabia by their respective HGOs.

The facilities provided in Haji camps, quality of Hajj training courses imparted before departure for hajj, behavior of airport and flight crew and flight punctuality were also part of the questionnaire.

The performance guarantee amount deposited by each HGO before the Hajj 2019, would be returned after receiving satisfactory performance report by their respective clients.

The ministry would start returning performance guarantee amount to the respective HGOs after receiving no complaint.