UrduPoint.com

Private School Association Announces To Close Schools In Protest Against Firing Incident At School Van

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Private School Association announces to close schools in protest against firing incident at school van

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Private Schools Association (PSA) on Monday announced to shut down all schools in protest against firing incident at school van in which driver was killed and two students injured in Swat.

President Private Schools Association Swat, Sawab Khan said that all private schools will remain closed tomorrow in protest against firing at school van. Meanwhile, people held protest demonstrations in various areas of Swat against worsening law and order and demanded of the authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

They said that their protest will continue till arrest of culprits.

A driver of school vehicle was killed and two students injured when unknown assailants opened fire when they were going to school in Guli Bagh area of Swat on Monday.

Police said that two assailants riding on motorcycle managed to escape from the crime scene. Soon after the incident Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted injured students to hospital for the treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation. The driver who died on the spot is identified as Hussain Ahmed son of Anyatullah, and two students of Swat Public School injured in the incident are Azhar Hussain son of Jan Bakhat resident of Dir and Mammon son of Safiullah resident of Chitral.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Protest Swat Law And Order Driver Vehicle Died Van Chitral Dir Bagh Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

5 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

31 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

34 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

38 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

48 minutes ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.