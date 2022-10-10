Private School Association announces to close schools in protest against firing incident at school van

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Private Schools Association (PSA) on Monday announced to shut down all schools in protest against firing incident at school van in which driver was killed and two students injured in Swat.

President Private Schools Association Swat, Sawab Khan said that all private schools will remain closed tomorrow in protest against firing at school van. Meanwhile, people held protest demonstrations in various areas of Swat against worsening law and order and demanded of the authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

They said that their protest will continue till arrest of culprits.

A driver of school vehicle was killed and two students injured when unknown assailants opened fire when they were going to school in Guli Bagh area of Swat on Monday.

Police said that two assailants riding on motorcycle managed to escape from the crime scene. Soon after the incident Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted injured students to hospital for the treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation. The driver who died on the spot is identified as Hussain Ahmed son of Anyatullah, and two students of Swat Public School injured in the incident are Azhar Hussain son of Jan Bakhat resident of Dir and Mammon son of Safiullah resident of Chitral.