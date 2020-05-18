UrduPoint.com
Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Private school association demands to open schools from June 1 with SOPs

Saints City private school association demanded of the government to open schools from June 1 with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to save teachers and students future alike

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Saints City private school association demanded of the government to open schools from June 1 with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to save teachers and students future alike.

Addressing a joint press conference at Multan Press Club, Chairperson Rizwana Ayub, President Ashiq Malik, General Secretary Kamran Shahid and Information Secretary Liaq Rauf expressed their fear that hundred of teachers would be rendered jobless if schools were not opened from June.

They urged govt to extend relief package to the owners of the schools besides opening with SOPs like other sectors.

