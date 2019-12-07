Private school fined for throwing garbage on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Multan Waste management company (MWMC) imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a private school for throwing garbage on road.

An enforcement cell team raided and imposed fine of Rs 5000 on private school HN Science school near Toyota motors for throwing garbage on road.

The enforcement cell was conducting raids on daily basis in the city and imposing fines over violation of Punjab local government act 2013.