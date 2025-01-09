Private School Holds Annual Rhymes & Story Enactment Competition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 07:28 PM
The fourth annual rhymes and story enactment competition was organised by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) at its Wahdat Road branch, here on Thursday
The event was presided over by Chairman Unique Group Professor Abdul Manan Khurram, while the guests of honour included Member Provincial Assembly Rukhsana Kausar, renowned artists Rashid Mahmood, Mohsin Gilani, Haseeb Pasha, sports stars Asma Akram and Ghazala Siddique. Judges of the competition included renowned producers Agha Qaiser Abbas, Syed Masood Khalid and Saleem Bismil.
The UGIs chairman, speaking at the event, said the purpose of organising such competitions was to make future architects a good human being and a responsible Pakistani. He said that the competitions were organised for children from play group to second grade with the aim of strengthening the foundation of young children.
He said that along with educational activities, co-curricular activities were also indispensable in educational institutions, which help in positive training of children.
MPA Rukhsana Kausar said it was satisfying to see the competitions of young children, organised by the Unique Group, as such competitions help in promoting the mental development of children.
Famous actors praised the competitions saying that after attending the event, it could be stated with certainty that there was no dearth of talent in the country, and the teachers of UGIS were providing the best training to children. At the end of the ceremony, prizes were also distributed to the winning teams.
A large number of teachers including Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Wasim Anwar Chaudhry and Additional Director Unique Group Muhammad Abdullah were present.
