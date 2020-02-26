UrduPoint.com
Private School Owners Directed To Submit Pending Dues Of Corporation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:42 PM

Private school owners directed to submit pending dues of corporation

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Naseem Sadique Wednesday directed owners of different private schools to submit school designs and commercialization fee to Corporation concerned at the earliest.

He said this during a meeting with heads of different schools, here .

He reviewed different affairs of private schools.

He stated that delay in submission of commercialization fee and other pending dues would not be tolerated.

He directed them to cooperate with district administration concerned.

He also stressed provision of quality education to kids.

