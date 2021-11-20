Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

A private school was sealed for not not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to the students aged 12 to 18 years and warning was also issued to other schools for implementing the directives of district administration in that regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A private school was sealed for not not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to the students aged 12 to 18 years and warning was also issued to other schools for implementing the directives of district administration in that regard.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and ADC-II Qaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Mukhtiarkar Latifabad along with a health department team visited different schools to check vaccination certificates of the students.

The local administration also sealed a private school "Mother Montessori Cambridge School" Latifabad unit 8 for not cooperating with doctors in vaccinating students of the school.

All schools were strictly directed to complete vaccination of students aged 12 to 18 years, failing which action would be taken against them.