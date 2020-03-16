Private school sealed in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed a private school on violation of government instructions to close educational institutions due to corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed a private school on violation of government instructions to close educational institutions due to corona virus pandemic.

A spokesman of the local administration said that AC Sadar conducted checking in various localities and found a private school open in chak 65-JB, despite government instruction to close all the schools till April 5.

The AC Sadar sealed premises of the school and further action against the owner and manager was in progress.